Missing 12-year-old Salem girl found safe

Josie Flaherty, 12, was last seen near 25th Street NE in Salem on Friday, Jan. 12, according to Salem Police. (Photo: Courtesy of Michelle Miller Harrington)

Update 3 p.m: She has been found safe.

Josie Flaherty, 12, showed up at her aunt's house around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Original Story:

A Salem family is asking the public's help in finding their missing 12-year-old daughter.

Josie Flaherty, 12, was last seen near 25th Street NE in Salem on Friday, Jan. 12, according to Salem Police.

Police Lt. Dave Okada said Flaherty was last seen in her Salem home around 6 p.m. when her mother left the residence. When her mother returned shortly after, her daughter was gone.

Okada said there is no indication that Flaherty is in immediate danger and, at this time, she is considered a runaway.

Flaherty is described as having a thin build with long dark hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing black cut off jean shorts, a black hoodie, black Converse chucks and a black choker.

She left the home without a cellphone.

A number listed on a missing poster being circulated as being a contact for "Mark" is a misprint, according to a local woman. She is asking the public not to call the 971 number listed on the poster.

Instead, anyone with information regarding Flaherty's whereabouts should contact Salem Police at 503-588-6123. Callers can reference case number 18-1537.

Email Lauren Hernandez at lehernande@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-399-6743 or follow on Twitter @LaurenPorFavor

© 2018 KGW-TV