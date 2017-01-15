Family and friends honor memory of Caden Berry

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast 1-15-17
-
Mother in custody after homicide in Keizer
-
Portland Fire warns homeless about potential flooding
-
Protesters fear Trump's immigration policies
-
Airport reunion to say thanks
-
Man wanted for violent King City break-in
-
Portland's snowscape by drone
-
Road crew workinh hard
-
Oregon governor discusses snow response
-
Top Stories: Sunrise 1-15-17
More Stories
-
Friends hold candlelight vigil to remember…Jan 16, 2017, 12:04 a.m.
-
Wave sweeps Eugene man and 3-year-old son into oceanJan 15, 2017, 10:21 p.m.
-
Body found in ruins of burned Vancouver food mart,…Jan 15, 2017, 11:08 p.m.