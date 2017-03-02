Families on edge after man molests girl

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
Camera shows burglar inside Vancouver home for sale
-
Fire truck involved in crashes on Highway 14
-
ICE raids come to Woodburn
-
Portland business fed up with homeless crisis
-
Changes coming to Tillamook Cheese Factory
-
Child molester assaults girl in her bedroom
-
Truck goes flying during high speed chase
-
Manhunt underway for murder suspect
More Stories
-
Sessions recuses himself from probe into Russian…Mar. 2, 2017, 11:48 a.m.
-
Vandal trashes historic downtown Portland office buildingMar. 2, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
-
Official: Space heater led to house fire that killed…Mar. 1, 2017, 1:19 p.m.