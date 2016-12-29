Damage to the family's home. (Photo: KGW)

UPDATE: TEC Equipment ordered everything on Heidi's baby registry and replaced the brand new nursery that was destroyed in the fire. And a crowd funding effort has reached the family's goal of $5,000 to replace the Christmas gifts they lost. (So the fire didn't ruin their Christmas after all.)

Original story below:

ESTACADA, Ore. -- An Estacada family is rebuilding after a fire damaged their home just before Christmas.

“I’m very emotional,” said Heidi Parkinson who is 38 weeks pregnant. “It’s hard to think about.”

This holiday season was shaping up to be one of the more memorable ones for Heidi, her husband, and their family.

“Spending that first Christmas as a family,” said Heidi. “Now I don’t know where we’ll be.”

There is so much uncertainty after an electrical fire. It happened early Monday morning. The flames, smoke, and water damaged a good portion of the family’s Estacada home.

“It’s so unreal still that we’re out of a home and you never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Kevin Parkinson.

With Christmas just around the corner, Kevin and Heidi had been storing gifts for their five kids, but those presents were ruined in the fire.

“All gone,” said Kevin.

The couple's gifts from their August wedding were also destroyed. The nursery for their new baby was, too.

“It’s all garbage,” added Heidi. “That’s really tough.”

It is taking all of Heidi’s strength not to break down. She feels as if her world has been turned upside down. Her husband feels the same way, but realizes this could have ended much differently.

“I was just glad my family got out safe,” he said.

You can donate to the Parkinson’s rebuilding effort by visiting one of two crowdfunding sites here or here.