EPA's annual Fix a Leak Week underway

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Nationwide, American homes lose more than a trillion glasses of water a year from leaks.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s 9th annual Fix a Leak Week is going on right now. Water providers from our area are joining the effort to eliminate leaks.

“If you have 10 minutes, do a walk around to find leaks” says Sarah Santner of the Regional Water Providers Consortium.

One of the most likely places to find leaks is in the bathroom. Toilets and showers are the big problem spots.

If you want to learn more about water leaks, how to the find them and fix them go to The Regional Water Providers Consortium website.

