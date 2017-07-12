Electric vehicle rebates included in Oregon transportation bill

PORTLAND, Ore. -- If you're thinking about buying or leasing an electric vehicle in Oregon, but are worried about the cost, just wait a few months.

You could end up saving thousands of dollars.

Several electric vehicle rebates are included in the transportation bill approved by Oregon lawmakers.

As part of the new transportation package, you can get a $2,500 rebate if you buy or lease an all-electric vehicle.

It's a $1,500 rebate for a plug-in hybrid.

It applies only to vehicles with a base price of $50,000 dollars or less.

In addition, there's also what's called a "charge ahead rebate." Low or moderate income buyers could get an additional $2,500 if they scrap a car that's at least 20 years old.

Add all that to the already existing $7,500 federal tax credit and you could end up saving up to $12,500 on a new electric vehicle in Oregon.

"We're very excited to see it happening at last," said Jeff Allen, Executive Director for Forth.

Forth is a nonprofit organization that works to advance electric mobility in the Pacific Northwest. The group has been pushing for these rebates for the last three years.

Allen hopes the program will convince those thinking about electric to finally make the switch.

"They're going to realize this makes a huge difference on the ability to buy one or lease one," he said.

Governor Brown is expected the sign the transportation bill, which means the electrical vehicle rebates could become available as early as mid-October.

