Road closures, weather and course maps for 2017 Shamrock Run

Runners take off during the Portland Shamrock Run. (Photo: Shamrock Run)

PORTLAND, Ore. – It's time for the annual Shamrock Run!

Tens of thousands of runners will don green and take over some of the streets of downtown Portland Sunday morning through the early afternoon for the 39th annual run.

Here’s a list of street closures, according to the Shamrock Run website:

Naito Parkway/Front Avenue, between NW Everett and NW 26th Avenue will be closed in both directions from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Naito Parkway, from NW Davis to SW Jefferson, will be closed in both directions from 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 pm.

SW Naito Parkway, from SW Columbia to SW Barbur Blvd, will be closed in both directions from 7:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd southbound only from SW Sheridan to SW Hamilton, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

SW Barbur Blvd southbound only from SW Hamilton to SW Parkhill, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Capitol Highway from SW Barbur to SW Terwilliger will be closed in both directions from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SW Terwilliger Boulevard northbound only from SW Capitol Highway to SW 6th Avenue, will be closed from from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All downtown streets west of SW 1st Avenue will remain open all morning.

All bridges will remain open in both directions throughout the event. However, the ramp to Barbur Blvd. at the west end of the Ross Island Bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Weather

There may be some fog in the morning but runners should remain dry this year! The afternoon will end up sunny and mild with highs in the mid-50s, according to KGW forecast Brian Brennan.

Running routes

Due to a shortage of police staff to supervise the event, this year's routes are a little bit different compared to past years.

