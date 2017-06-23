Portland's World Naked Bike Ride is on Saturday

2016 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Photo: Nate Hanson)

PORTLAND, Ore. – This year’s World Naked Bike Ride in Portland will start at Fernhill Park Saturday night.

Although the full route of the annual ride is not publicly revealed beforehand, it will start at Northeast 42nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street. Participants are expected meet at the park at 8 p.m. and begin riding at 9 p.m. Police will escort riders along the route.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

Police urged riders at the bare minimum to wear a helmet and shoes to avoid any potential injuries. They also recommended bike lights, as well as plenty of water as the temperature is expected to potentially reach 100 degrees.

More: Sizzling weekend expected in Portland

More than 8,700 people participated in last year's ride, which began at Mount Scott Park in Southeast Portland.

Photos: 2016 Portland's World Naked Bike Ride

© 2017 KGW-TV