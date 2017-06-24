KGW
Close

Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Warning: Nudity)

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:57 PM. PDT June 24, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands of people biked around Portland nude Saturday night as part of the World Naked Bike Ride.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

This year's ride began at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland. Take a look at this year's ride:

Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories