Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Warning: Nudity)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Thousands of people biked around Portland nude Saturday night as part of the World Naked Bike Ride.
The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.
This year's ride began at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland. Take a look at this year's ride:
Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride
