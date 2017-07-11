PDX rated best airport in the US for 5th straight year

Shot of the Day Sunrise at PDX (Photo: Jay Van Gorder)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland International Airport is again being recognized as the best airport in the United States.

On Tuesday, Travel + Leisure revealed its readers rated PDX the top airport for the fifth consecutive year.

“But for the fifth year in a row, it’s Portland International Airport that has claimed the top spot, thanks to its easy navigation, local artworks, and culinary offerings, which reflect the city’s dining scene,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

Factors that went into an airport’s rating were its accessibility, check-in, security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.

“Bar none, this airport has the best design and speedy check-in, and it is accommodating to both families and business travelers," one reader commented.

According to Travel + Leisure, more than 85 percent of flights arrived and departed with 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

In addition to its reliability, readers complimented PDX’s restaurants, retail stores, parking service, staff friendliness, and of course, its carpet.

#pdxcarpet Tweets

© 2017 KGW-TV