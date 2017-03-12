Man steals street sweeper in Hillsboro, leads police on 10-mile chase that reaches 65 mph

Tyler Haguewood (Photo: Hillsboro Police Department)

HILLSBORO, Ore. -- A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a 10-mile chase in a stolen street sweeper that reached speeds of 65 miles per hour.

A private contractor was cleaning the parking lot of WinCo Foods at 1500 Southwest Oak in Hillsboro on Sunday morning. At about 3:45 a.m., he exited the sweeper, which was still running, to use a handheld blower.

As soon as the contractor left the sweeper, the suspect, Tyler Haguewood, jumped in and drove off. Police spotted the sweeper as Haguewood was driving it south on Highway 219 around Southwest Walnut Street. Officers turned on their lights but Haguewood refused to stop.

Police pursued Haguewood in the sweeper for about 10 miles, at speeds ranging from 30-65 miles per hour. The chase ended when Haguewood drove the sweeper over spike strips set up by the Washington County Sheriff's Office around Southwest Scholl's Ferry Road and Rainbow Lane.

Haguewood was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude, unlawful entry into a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, parole violation.

