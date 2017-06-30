Joss Stone, Chris Isaak headline 2017 Waterfront Blues Festival

Joss Stone headlines Monday at the Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. – The annual Waterfront Blues Festival kicks off Friday in Portland, with headliners Chris Isaak, Joss Stone, Curtis Salgado and dozens of other artists.

The festival runs June 30 to July 4, ending with a fireworks display Tuesday night.

Day passes are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. Five-day festival passes run between $50 for regular admission and $1,250 for VIP passes.

The festival starts Friday at 11 a.m. with local and national artists, including the Portland Blues Experience, the Ty Curtis Band, Elvin Bishop and Chris Isaak.

Saturday’s lineup includes the Pine Leaf Boys, Eric Gales, Southern Avenue and the Big Head Blues Club. Sunday features Pimps of Joytime, Blynd and Galactic, and Joss Stone plays Monday at 9 p.m. On July 4, Curtis Selgado ushers the festival into the evening and the MarchFourth Marching Band plays right before fireworks at 10 p.m.

For the full lineup, click here.

The festival is an annual fundraiser for the Oregon Food Bank, which distributes food to food banks and partner agencies statewide. Last year, the festival raised more than $1 million for the Oregon Food Bank.

The festival began in 1987 as the Rose City Blues Festival. The name changed in 1991 and it's raised more than $10 million for the Oregon Food Bank over the course of its 30-year history.

Attendees are encouraged to take public transportation.

