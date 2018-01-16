Date set for Portland's 2018 World Naked Bike Ride

2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Photo: Nate Hanson)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The 2018 date for the World Naked Bike Ride in Portland has been announced.

This year's ride will be on Saturday, June 23, according to the organization's website.

More than 8,900 people participated in last year's ride, which began at Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland.

Photos: 2017 Portland World Naked Bike Ride (Warning: Nudity)

The riders' route is not announced in advance; however, the starting point will be announced before the ride.

The event is part of an international clothing-optional series of bike rides that promotes positive body image, cyclist safety and denounces oil dependence.

© 2018 KGW-TV