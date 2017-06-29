Officer shoots dog at Rainbow Family gathering in Oregon

Sign at a Rainbow Gathering (Photo: Wikipedia)

CANYON CITY, Ore. (AP) - A U.S. Forest Service officer shot and killed a pit bull at the Rainbow Family gathering in Eastern Oregon.



The Forest Service says the officer was counting cars in a parking lot Tuesday when he saw two unleashed dogs. One of the dogs charged and was shot once. The dog died at an animal hospital in Canyon City.



An independent investigator will investigate the incident that sparked an angry reaction from the dog's owners and other attendees.



The counter-culture peace gathering began in 1972 and occurs each year in a different national forest.



As many as 20,000 people are expected for this year's festival in the Malheur National Forest. It begins July 1, but some have arrived early.

