Massive flooding in parts of eastern Oregon

Flooding near Burns, Oregon (Photo: Baker Land and Livestock)

BURNS, Ore. -- The town of Burns is asking for more volunteers to help fill sand bags.

Flood waters from the Silvie River have spread far and wide outside of town.

Heather Baker posted a video on Facebook to show the world how her kids are getting to school.

It’s the only way through the deep water surrounding the family’s ranch north of Burns in southeast Oregon.

Another photo from above shows water nearly everywhere. The cattle have little dry land to stand on. It's calving season which complicates everything.

Closer to town, hoses and pumps are all that keep some homes dry.

The city is asking people to not run over the hoses. Leaders also want more volunteers to help fill sandbags.

"We just need help with filling, tying, moving on to pallets and getting them ready to ship out for use,” said Kelli Beers from the Burns Fire Department.

She said volunteers already sent out 14,500 bags. But more are needed to protect against the floods.

The river runs north and south through the edge of town. Over the last two weeks it’s been flooded with snowmelt and rain.

“It’s just a lot that’s just flowing in there and everything’s overflowing,” she said.

Most of what the flood water covers is farm and range land.

But with the water spread so far, people with wells are being warned to boil water before drinking it as there are worries about contamination.

Winter pounded eastern Oregon. In nearby Malheur County, heavy snow collapsed several large onion sheds causing an estimated $100 million damage.

The county’s emergency manager said the county is experiencing only minor flooding.

© 2017 KGW-TV