KGW
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Judge: Reporter won't have to testify at Oregon refuge trial

KGW 5:51 PM. PST February 24, 2017

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A federal judge says a former Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter won't have to testify at the ongoing conspiracy trial of four men who occupied a national wildlife refuge.

Asserting journalist's privilege, OPB and reporter John Sepulvado fought a government subpoena to testify about whether his January 2016 story about occupation leader Ryan Bundy was authentic and accurately depicted Bundy's point of view.

The defense contends Bundy's words shouldn't be admitted as evidence because it's unknown what questions were asked and what responses were omitted during the editing process. Defense attorney Jesse Merrithew said the reporter's tweets indicated bias against the occupiers.

U.S. District Judge Anna Brown said it would be impossible to question Sepulvado about the accuracy of his story without getting into his editorial process. She granted OPB's motion to quash the subpoena.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Opening statements heard in 2nd Oregon standoff trial

KGW

6 Bundy ranch standoff 'gunmen and followers' to begin trial

KGW

After $2M in damage, Malheur refuge set to reopen in spring

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories