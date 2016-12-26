Baker City has coldest Christmas on record

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) - Baker City had its coldest Christmas on record and maybe its whitest.
The Baker City Herald reports the temperature at the airport fell to 6 below zero in the final hour of Christmas.
That's the coldest holiday temperature on record at the airport, where statistics date to 1943.
The previous record was 3 below zero, set on Christmas Day 1948. That same year, the city had 7 inches of snow on the ground for Christmas. The newspaper reports that the current depth, though not official, is more than 7 inches.
The temperature was just 6 degrees late Monday morning. With freezing temperatures expected for the rest of the month, this December will likely be one of the coldest on record.
The temperature hasn't been above freezing at the airport since Dec. 11.
