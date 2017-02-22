After $2M in damage, Malheur refuge at center of occupation set to reopen its doors

Share This Story

PORTLAND, Ore. – It’s been more than a year since a group of armed occupiers took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, causing millions of dollars in damage to buildings and land. Now, the federal facility is gearing up to reopen its doors and return to life as a small center for wildlife viewing on the edge of an avian-filled floodplain in rural eastern Oregon.

The refuge headquarters and visitors center is set to reopen this spring, although an exact date has not yet been set, according to Jason Holm, spokesman for the Pacific Region Fish and Wildlife service. Roads to the refuge have already reopened and since last summer, employees have been working out of portable offices.

Due to a trial for seven of the occupiers that began on Feb. 14, refuge employees were unable to discuss the occupation or efforts to reopen. Many of them are testifying in federal court about the events that took place between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, 2016.

At a separate trial in October 2016, seven other occupiers, including leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy, were acquitted by a jury. Ammon and Ryan Bundy remain in federal custody as they also face charges related to a standoff in Nevada.

“They don’t want to negatively impact the trial,” Holm said.

Holm described extensive damage to land and buildings that has been difficult to repair.

The cleanup effort has included “everything from deep cleaning, holes in walls, painting,” Holm said. “There was some sewage flooding; several trenches that were dug; a well that needed to be gone through and filled in. The entire refuge is essentially an archeological site. There were precautions that had to be made.”





The refuge was built in 1908 on top of a Burns Paiute Tribe archeological site and burial grounds, before it was illegal to do so. Since then, the refuge has committed to preserving artifacts including tools, cookware, and arrowheads.

Occupiers opened boxes of artifacts in the headquarters building and trenches were dug near other artifacts. At least one trench had human feces in it.

Restoring the building and land cost $2 million, according to Holm. The national wildlife refuge didn’t lose visitor fees as it’s a “no-fee” refuge.

Even more costly was the effort to relocate refuge employees during the occupation and, as a precaution, staff other remote federal refuges in the western U.S. with law enforcement. According to Holm, that combined effort cost another $4 million.

Despite threats to charge occupiers for some of those costs, Holm said the $6 million bill will be paid by siphoning off other Fish and Wildlife programs, such as restoration efforts, maintenance projects and hiring seasonal workers.

The cost to buildings, land and employees is not the only damage the occupation caused at the refuge. A critical effort to curb an invasive Asian carp infestation at the Malheur Lake was put on hold during the occupation, setting the project back years.

Workers have been rounding up carp to halt the aggressive fish, first introduced in the 1920s, from eating food for migratory birds and dirtying the water. Video from the initial catch in 2014 shows hundreds of muscular fish writing in nets and being carted off in industrial equipment.

Video: Carp removal from Malheur lake. Removal begins at the 5:30 mark.

“We have a very ambitious carp removal. One female can lay one to two million eggs at a time. The season when you get the carp out of there tends to be in cold weather,” Holm said.

Because the occupation took place during the planned carp removal time, it will probably be a few years before the refuge has the level of carp they would have had in the winter of 2016.

Five of the 16 employees who worked at the refuge at the time of the occupation have chosen to leave for other work. Holm didn’t say it was because of the occupation necessarily, but he admitted the ordeal has been difficult for them.

“They are introverted biologists for the most part,” Holm said. “I know the folks that are back are relieved to be back. They’re members of the community and tied in very closely to the community.”