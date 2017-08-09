East Portland apartment fire displaces 13

Fire dispalced 13 residents of an apartment complex at 111th and East Burnside Wednesday morning. (KGW Tim Gordon)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Fire broke out at an apartment building off East Burnside and 111th Avenue early Wednesday morning, displacing 13 residents.

No one was injured in the blaze at the Nathaniel's Way apartments. Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched about 4 a.m.

Mahelet Saada discovered the fire as she returned home from work and heard alarms going off. She rushed to wake up her family and knock on the doors of other tenants. Another woman used her phone to call 911.

TriMet MAX service was shut down while hoses ran across the tracks. Trains resumed running shortly before 5 a.m. Eastbound Burnside was closed from 102nd to 113th Avenue for a time.

A downed power line had to be made safe by utility crews to provide better access for firefighters.

Flames were contained to one unoccupied unit, which was gutted. The cause remains under investigation.

Mahalet Saada came home early Wednesday to flames and smoke alarms. She rousted her family and neighbors as another woman used her Saada's cellphone to call 911. (KGW Tim Gordon) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

© 2017 KGW-TV