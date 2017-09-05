Eagle Creek Fire prompts release of 600,000 hatchery salmon

A chinook salmon. (Photo: fws.gov)

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) - Oregon fisheries managers have released thousands of hatchery salmon months early in response to a large wildfire raging in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday it released the fish into the Columbia River to reduce demands on water and equipment.

Workers released about 600,000 tule fall Chinook salmon Tuesday and four ponds of fall Chinook salmon Monday night.

The three fish hatchery facilities in Cascade Locks were evacuated over Labor Day weekend. The facilities have been used as a firefighting and staging area. Supplies at the hatcheries, including water and power, are helping wildfire efforts.

Officials say all hatchery workers are safe. No structures have been damaged.

The facilities are rearing about six million fish, mostly coho and Chinook salmon.

