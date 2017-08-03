Drywall mud spill blocks northbound I-5 near Terwilliger Blvd.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 near Terwilliger Boulevard in Portland are closed to due to a drywall mud spill.
The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted the traffic alert shortly after 7:30 p.m. They said they haven't determined when the road will reopen.
Traffic is getting by on the Terwilliger on-ramp, ODOT said. Drivers should avoid the area.
