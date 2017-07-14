Drunk man's driverless car rolls into Milwaukie backyard, police say

Milwaukie police say a DUII driver got out of his car, neglecting to take it out of gear. The car rolled into a backyard after severing a gas line. (KGW Sky 8) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

MILWAUKIE, Ore. -- An allegedly drunk man hit a car, tried to park his own, stepping out of it while in gear and creating mayhem, according to Milwaukie police.

The reportedly DUII driver hit the car around Southeast Harrison Street and 36th Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

He got out of the car, but left it in gear. It rolled backwards down Harrison, hitting street signs, damaging a fence and severing a gas line before it came to rest in the backyard.

No residents of any of the homes along the stretch were injured. Northwest Natural responded to repair the gas leak together with crews from Clackamas County Fire.

William L. Lawrence, 68, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Police said he will be charged with DUII.

