Driver hits police cruiser, injures officers

Vehicles damaged in crash that injured officers.

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two officers were injured and their police cruiser badly damaged after they were hit by another driver at SE 72nd and Flavel. The crash happened just before 4:20 a.m. as the officers were responding to a call. The officers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment, but are expected to be alright.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle, both females, ran from the scene but stopped within a block and were detained by other officers. The driver was cooperative, and charged with reckless driving and felony hit and run.

The intersection was closed to traffic for a time, then police allowed traffic through on some lanes during the morning commute.

The driver had no outstanding warrants and was not under the influence. Police on scene believe they may have run out of fear from the crash, more than a desire to elude police.

