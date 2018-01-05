KGW
Driver crashes off Ross Island Bridge, lands on street below

KGW 3:25 PM. PST January 05, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – A driver on the Ross Island Bridge crashed a pickup truck through a guardrail on the west end and landed on Southwest Naito Parkway Friday afternoon.

The truck landed on its top.

Portland police said the driver’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

Police closed the eastbound lanes of the Ross Island Bridge at Naito Parkway, and the ramp from Naito Parkway to the bridge. The closure will last 1-3 hours.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

