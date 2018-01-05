Driver crashes off Ross Island Bridge, lands on street below

PORTLAND, Ore. – A driver on the Ross Island Bridge crashed a pickup truck through a guardrail on the west end and landed on Southwest Naito Parkway Friday afternoon.
The truck landed on its top.
Portland police said the driver’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.
A pickup crashes through the bridge railing, falling 20 ft onto it’s roof in the east bound Ross Island Bridge on-ramp @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/o8busV1ADv— Steven Redlin (@StevenRedlin) January 5, 2018
Police closed the eastbound lanes of the Ross Island Bridge at Naito Parkway, and the ramp from Naito Parkway to the bridge. The closure will last 1-3 hours.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
