KGW
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Downed power line kills dog in Banks

Associated Press , KGW 2:13 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

BANKS, Ore. (AP) - Firefighters say a dead tree fell on a power line west of Portland, killing a family's dog and sparking a small brush fire.

The Banks Fire District says the dog was electrocuted Tuesday morning when it touched the downed line.

The fire scorched weeds and underbrush before it was quickly contained.

The fire district says the wind caused the tree's top half to fall.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories