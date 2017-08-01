Downed power line kills dog in Banks

(Photo: Banks Fire District)

BANKS, Ore. (AP) - Firefighters say a dead tree fell on a power line west of Portland, killing a family's dog and sparking a small brush fire.

The Banks Fire District says the dog was electrocuted Tuesday morning when it touched the downed line.

The fire scorched weeds and underbrush before it was quickly contained.

The fire district says the wind caused the tree's top half to fall.

