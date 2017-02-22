Dodging potholes? PBOT to fix them during ‘Patch-a-thon'

pothole_generic_222 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Your commute may soon take place on smooth roads again.

After winter storms left Portland-area roads peppered with potholes, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said it has a plan to fill them.

PBOT nicknamed the effort “Patch-a-Thon.” Starting Thursday, the bureau will start filling more than 1,000 potholes that have been identified by residents and city crews, according to PBOT spokesman John Brady.

Transportation commissioner Dan Saltzman will kick off the effort by ceremoniously helping to fill a pothole Thursday morning.

“In the coming weeks, PBOT will hold a Patch-a-thon on those days when the weather permits effective and safe pothole repair,” Brady said. “PBOT will continue Patch-a-thon until the winter pothole backlog has been cleared.”

The whole effort will be tracked on an interactive map. Click here to track the progress.

PBOT said it fills more than 8,000 potholes each year in the city.

