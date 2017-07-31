(Photo: Mike Benner)

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – Divers are attempting to recover the body of a man who is presumed drowned in Blue Lake.

A man in his 20s jumped off a paddle boat that was taking on water, struggled in the lake and went under the water Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The rescue mission transitioned to a recovery, meaning the man is presumed drowned after he did not resurface.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office dive team is at the scene. Sheriff Mike Reese was also on hand.

The man's name has not been released.

© 2017 KGW-TV