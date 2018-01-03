Pacific Northwest Seismic Network

Several small earthquakes shook an area east of Mount. St. Helens late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the largest quake, a magnitude 3.9, hit east of Spirit Lake near Mount Saint Helens just after 12:30 a.m. A series of smaller quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.6 to magnitude 2.7 stuck shortly after.

A total of 15 quakes were reported in the area as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

No damage has been reported at this time.

