KGW
Close

3.9 earthquake hits near Mt. St. Helens during swarm of quakes

KING 5

Jimmy Bernhard, KING 8:27 AM. PST January 03, 2018

Several small earthquakes shook an area east of Mount. St. Helens late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the largest quake, a magnitude 3.9, hit east of Spirit Lake near Mount Saint Helens just after 12:30 a.m. A series of smaller quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.6 to magnitude 2.7 stuck shortly after. 

A total of 15 quakes were reported in the area as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

No damage has been reported at this time. 

 

© 2018 KING-TV

KGW

4.0 earthquake near Molalla felt across region

KGW

Earthquake strikes in nearly same spot as 1993 ‘Spring Break Quake'

KGW

3.4 earthquake hits near Vernonia

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories