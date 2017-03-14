PORTLAND, Ore. -- When faced with an overwhelming problem on the other side of the world, many people will see the pictures, feel sorry for the individuals and then go on with their day.

These type of problems are too big for one person to solve. That's why Kellie Betcher is different. When she saw the pictures of the refugee crisis in Syria she had the same feelings of sorrow, but decided to do something about it. Kellie joined an organization called Carry The Future.

Carry The Future is a national volunteer-run organization that collects and distributes baby carriers to refugees as they arrive in their new country. They started with Syrian refugees arriving in Greece but are expanding their efforts all over the globe.

Kellie has a young daughter, so she isn't able to travel to Greece to help distribute carriers. Instead, Kellie decided to make an impact on a local level by organizing a diaper drive to provide a necessity to those families that do make it safely to Oregon.

As the national volunteer coordinator for Carry The Future, Kellie has encouraged many of her peers around the country to do the same.

Kellie's drive lasts until March 17 and if you want to get involved you can visit her facebook page to find the way that best works for you.



