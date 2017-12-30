Deputies seek help to find missing 68-year-old man

John Cross (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

BETHANY, Ore. – Deputies are asking for the public’s help with finding a 68-year-old man whose vehicle was found unoccupied Friday night in Washington County.

John Cross has been contacted by police several times over the past two weeks in Beaverton, Tigard and Hillsboro, and has appeared to be disoriented or confused, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:15 p.m. Friday night a deputy found an unoccupied SUV sitting on the side of Northwest 185th Avenue near West Union Road in the Bethany community. The deputy learned the vehicle belonged to Cross, who wasn’t found after a search of the area around the SUV.

Cross most recently lived in Brookings but has been in the Portland metro area, possibly staying at motels in Gresham or Troutdale, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies contacted Cross’ family in California who said they didn't know where he is.

Cross was described as a 5-foot-7, 155-pound white man who is mostly bald with a white beard. He has been seen wearing a green or gray fedora in the past.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.

