KGW
Close

Protesters at PDX celebrate judge's ruling on Trump executive order

Protest over immigration crackdown at PDX

KGW, Associated Press , KGW 7:12 PM. PST January 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A group of protesters gathered at Portland International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

About a dozen people initially showed up outside the terminal at 3 p.m. with signs and voicing concerns over the president's refugee ban.

The number of demonstrators increased as they marched through the terminal chanting, "No ban, no wall. America is for us all."

At one point, the march turned into a sit-in.

President Trump's executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Mulsim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days sparked protests at airports throughout the United States.

On Saturday, a federal judge issued a stay blocking anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported.

More: Judge grants temporary stay in Trump refugee order

Protesters at PDX celebrated with a loud cheer when news of the temporary stay reached the group.

A Portland spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said no immigrants had been detained at PDX as of Saturday afternoon. The Port of Portland also said they were not aware of anyone being detained.

The demonstration at PDX briefly disrupted TriMet MAX red line service for about 45 minutes.

Several protests unfolded at different times throughout Portland, including a march to promote racial justice and equality. Another was to protest the North Dakota Access Pipeline.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Oregon's top attorney blasts Trump ban on refugees

KGW

Trump immigration ban blocks migrants from boarding jets, leads to airport detentions

KGW

Trump's executive order suspends U.S. refugee program, bars legal immigrants from Syria

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories