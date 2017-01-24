Delivery delays have many UPS customers upset

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Small business owners around Portland say they are frustrated important packages are not being delivered by UPS.

The company admits to a major backlog, but says it's all due to the recent snow and ice events.

It’s a backlog some, like Nicole Jensen, say is costing them a lot of money.

Since November, Jensen has been supporting her growing family by selling LuLaRoe clothing out of her Gresham home.

"As a stay at home mom, this is my income," she explained.

But Jensen said this week her business took a major hit because she never received new inventory.

"I haven't gotten inventory for two weeks," she said.

She claims UPS was supposed to deliver a package of Valentine's Day themed clothes early last week, but due to the weather the shipment was delayed.

"They're telling us it could be another 2 to 3 weeks before we get it," she said.

Seventeen-year-old Brennan Agranoff has a similar story.

He runs a custom sock printing company out of his Sherwood home.

He was supposed to get his ink a week-and-a-half ago.

"UPS delayed our shipment of ink which we need to print the designs for the socks," he said. "It's extremely frustrating."

A number of UPS customers have sent emails to our newsroom frustrated with the company.

In an email sent to KGW, the company stated that the delays were "due to the heavy snow in the Portland area, then were compounded due to interstate road closures leading into the area."

The company says extended closures on I-84, and periodic closures on I-5 and I-90 kept many ground deliveries from getting through.

UPS assures customers all delayed packages in the Portland area will be delivered by the end of the day this Friday.

