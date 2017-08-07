Danielle Outlaw, deputy chief from Oakland, named new Portland police chief

Danielle Outlaw

PORTLAND, Ore. – Mayor Ted Wheeler on Monday announced that he’s selected Oakland Deputy Chief Danielle Outlaw to be the next chief of police in Portland.

In a statement released late Monday afternoon, Wheeler said he made his decision based on Outlaw's ability to work with diverse communities, and her ability to lead an organization committed to community policing, transparency and accountability. Wheeler said he and Outlaw “have a shared dedication to improving relationships with Portland’s communities of color, increasing diversity and embracing equity.”

Outlaw will become the first black woman to be Portland police chief.

“I have concrete goals for the Portland Police Bureau, all of them challenging to achieve. I need a partner. I need a leader. More than that, I need someone with a passion for this work who will be in it for the long haul. Danielle Outlaw is that person,” Wheeler said.

Outlaw is a 19-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department. She became deputy chief in 2013.

“My life’s passion is policing. I want to make a positive difference in the lives of my fellow officers and the residents of the community,” Outlaw said in a statement from the mayor’s office. “Portland is an amazing city. I am humbled by the tremendous opportunity in front of me, and am ready to get to work.”

Outlaw will be formally introduced in a news conference on Aug. 10. If she passes a background check conducted by the Oregon State Police, Outlaw’s first day will be no later than Oct. 2.

Current chief Mike Marshman announced in a statement that he will retire. Assistant Chief Chris Uehara will be named interim chief until Outlaw is officially appointed.

"It has been an honor to serve as Chief of Police and to serve this community throughout my career. I'm confident that the Portland Police Bureau will continue to be a leader in 21st Century Policing and the community should rest easy knowing they have one of the best police departments in the country," said Marshman.

Wheeler credited Marshman for improving morale within the police bureau and increasing recruiting efforts to fill an officer shortage.

“Mike Marshman made tremendous strides in key areas during his time as Chief,” said Wheeler. “I enjoyed a positive working relationship with him, and have the highest respect for him as a leader and as a person. He is a good man.”

The Portland Police Association released a statement thanking Marshman for his leadership over the past 14 months, which it called "the most tumultuous times we’ve seen in the past quarter century."

© 2017 KGW-TV