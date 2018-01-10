Dad says 2-year-old daughter stuck by needle while riding MAX train

Seats on TriMet MAX train (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- TriMet is investigating and reviewing video after a dad claimed his daughter was poked by a needle on a MAX train.

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” said Brian Higby.

Higby, his wife, and 2-year-old daughter were between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center when the little girl screamed out in pain.

“Turns around and there was a syringe sticking out of her pinky,” said Higby. “Had it in her hand.”

Higby says his daughter had been pricked by a used needle that was wedged between the seats.

“It was just horrible,” he said. “Mind races instantly.”

The Higbys jumped off the train and headed for the hospital. Tests came back negative, but the girl is not out of the woods yet. There will be additional testing down the road.

“Today she’s fine and smiling and laughing but six months from now I could be losing her,” Higby said.

Higby refuses to let his mind go there. He wants to focus on spreading awareness.

“I hope TriMet can up the game and the community as well," he said.

A Trimet spokeswoman says she hopes the little girl will be OK.

“Anyone may leave an item behind at any time so we encourage all riders to check an area before they or their family members sit down,” she said.

Read TriMet's full statement:

What a frightening experience for this family. We hope that the girl will be okay. Our staff is investigating and reviewing video of the incident. It is not unheard of for our service workers to find and remove hypodermic needles when they clean our vehicles. However, we do not track the number. Anyone may leave an item behind at any time so we encourage all riders to check an area before they or their family members sit down. This is also a good practice anywhere, whether on transit, in a park or any public place. Should any rider ever see something concerning on a TriMet vehicle, we encourage them to alert the bus or rail operator or another TriMet employee.

© 2018 KGW-TV