Cross country skier rescued after falling through ice into lake

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 50-year-old man was rescued Thursday morning after he fell through the ice into a lake at Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge while cross-country skiing.
Portland Fire and Rescue tweeted that rescue crews were able to pull him out of the lake and that he is in good condition.
He was able to walk out of the area with rescuers.
