KGW
Close

Crisis negotiation officers respond to NE Portland home after report of gunfire

Nate Hanson , KGW 3:06 PM. PST January 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to a home in Northeast Portland late Saturday morning after it was reported someone fired a gun inside the home.

The disturbance was at a home in the 4800 block of Northeast Mallory Avenue. Police responded at around 11.m.

Officers ended up leaving the home shortly before 2 p.m. Through negotiations, they believe everyone in the house was ok and no one admitted to being a victim of a crime.

Northeast Alberta Street was closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Williams Avenue.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories