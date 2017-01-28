Crisis negotiation officers respond to NE Portland home after report of gunfire

Police response in the 4800 block of Northeast Mallory Avenue (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Officers with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to a home in Northeast Portland late Saturday morning after it was reported someone fired a gun inside the home.

The disturbance was at a home in the 4800 block of Northeast Mallory Avenue. Police responded at around 11.m.

Officers ended up leaving the home shortly before 2 p.m. Through negotiations, they believe everyone in the house was ok and no one admitted to being a victim of a crime.

Northeast Alberta Street was closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Williams Avenue.

