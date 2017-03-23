Crews search for lost hiker near Horsetail Falls

HORSETAIL FALLS, Ore. – Search and rescue teams are looking for a hiker who got lost near Horsetail Falls Thursday afternoon.
The 29-year-old man was in a treacherous and snowy area of trail, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. He called at about 2:30 p.m., saying he was lost but not hurt. He estimated he was about four miles away from Horsetail Falls. He told authorities his GPS coordinates so they know a general area of where to search but don’t know his exact location.
The hiker is experienced and has food and water, according to the sheriff’s office. His cellphone died at around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Multnomah County and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue teams are looking for the man.
Teams in the field, multiple more enroute for a lost hiker above Horsetail. #sar @MultCoSO @pnwsar @MountainWaveSAR pic.twitter.com/eicodOCPYl— Multnomah County SAR (@MCSOSAR) March 24, 2017
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs