Faulty car battery leads to Portland Sandwich Company fire

KGW 3:09 PM. PDT March 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A malfunctioning car battery in a van parked inside the warehouse of Portland Fire Company started Monday afternoon's two-alarm fire.

Fire crews responded at about 1:50 p.m. to a "heavily involved" two-alarm commercial fire at Portland Sandwich Company at 1929 Southeast 10th Avenue in Portland. After searching the interior, Portland Fire & Rescue said there were no occupants inside the building.

Portland Fire tweeted that crews forced entry into the building, performed a primary search, ventilated and extinguished the fire. Preliminary reports indicated a car was on fire inside the building.

The fire was recalled at 2:13 p.m. Portland Fire has asked the public to keep the area clear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

