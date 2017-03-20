Faulty car battery leads to Portland Sandwich Company fire

A commercial fire at 1929 Southeaset 10th Avenue in Portland on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Pat Dooris / KGW) (Photo: Thompson, Jeffrey)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A malfunctioning car battery in a van parked inside the warehouse of Portland Fire Company started Monday afternoon's two-alarm fire.

Fire crews responded at about 1:50 p.m. to a "heavily involved" two-alarm commercial fire at Portland Sandwich Company at 1929 Southeast 10th Avenue in Portland. After searching the interior, Portland Fire & Rescue said there were no occupants inside the building.

Portland Fire tweeted that crews forced entry into the building, performed a primary search, ventilated and extinguished the fire. Preliminary reports indicated a car was on fire inside the building.

The fire was recalled at 2:13 p.m. Portland Fire has asked the public to keep the area clear.

SE 10th Ave fire: Incident has been recalled. 2 engines, 2 trucks and 1 heavy squad remain working. Keep the area clear. #alert #pdxtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 20, 2017

