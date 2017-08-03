KGW
Crews battle fire involving 3 homes in Aloha

KGW 1:41 PM. PDT August 03, 2017

ALOHA, Ore. – Firefighters are battling a fire involving three homes in Aloha.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Fritz Place. Firefighters said three homes were involved and they called for more backup and resources.

It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt.

TVF&R chief Mike Duyck tweeted that crews knocked the fire down.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

