(Photo: Mike Duyck, TVF&R)

ALOHA, Ore. – Firefighters are battling a fire involving three homes in Aloha.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Southwest Fritz Place. Firefighters said three homes were involved and they called for more backup and resources.

It’s unclear if anyone has been hurt.

TVF&R chief Mike Duyck tweeted that crews knocked the fire down.

@TVFR and @HillsboroFire on scene on Fritz Place in Beaverton. Fire knocked down. pic.twitter.com/QoaVaIfn7G — Mike Duyck (@TVFRChief) August 3, 2017

It’s unclear how the fire started.

© 2017 KGW-TV