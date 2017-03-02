KGW
Crews battle commercial fire at Northwest Portland building

March 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Firefighters are battling a fire at a building near Highway 26 in Northwest Portland.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue. That person's injuries were not immediately released.

The fire started in a building at 14000 NW Science Park Drive.

Crews evacuated the building and called for more backup and resources with second and third alarms. A TVF&R spokesperson said there were hydrogen and oxygen tanks on the outside of the building, which prompted crews to call in hazardous materials team.

Black smoke could be seen from a distance.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

