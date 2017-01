A 3-alarm fire broke out at a Lynnwood apartment building Wednesday night. Photo: Lynnwood Police. (Photo: Custom)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Crews are battling a 3-alarm apartment fire in Lynnwood.

The fire is in the 19800 block of Scribes Lake Road and was reported about 9:45 p.m.

Two firefighters were taken the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lynnwood Police urges people to stay clear of the area.

