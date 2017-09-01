KGW
Crash shuts down Cornelius Pass Road north of Skyline

KGW 9:14 AM. PDT September 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A crash between a car and tanker truck has shut down Cornlius Pass Road Friday morning.

The northbound tanker truck was empty, according to dispatchers. It collided with a southbound car, north of Skyline Boulevard.

The woman who was driving the car was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The crash has Cornelius Pass Road closed between Skyline and U.S. 30. The circumstances remain under investigation.

