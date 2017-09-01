(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A crash between a car and tanker truck has shut down Cornlius Pass Road Friday morning.

The northbound tanker truck was empty, according to dispatchers. It collided with a southbound car, north of Skyline Boulevard.

The woman who was driving the car was airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

The crash has Cornelius Pass Road closed between Skyline and U.S. 30. The circumstances remain under investigation.

Deputies have closed Cornelius Pass Rd from Hwy 30 to Skyline while responding to injury crash. Please avoid the area. #pdxalert — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 1, 2017

Crews have extricated one patient from the Cornelius pass rd & Skyline accident. Patient is being flown by life flight. Cornelius rd closed. — TVF&R (@TVFR) September 1, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV