KGW 6:08 AM. PST December 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A semi is on its side in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Terwilliger curves.

The crash covers the  middle and right lanes. The left lane was open until shortly before 6 a.m., then closed to bring in tow rigs.

The condition of the driver is not available.

ODOT crews appear to be unloading boxes of trail mix by hand from the trailer.

We will be updating this story.

