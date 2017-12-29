A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-5 near Brier on Dec. 29, 2017. (ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A semi is on its side in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in the Terwilliger curves.

The crash covers the middle and right lanes. The left lane was open until shortly before 6 a.m., then closed to bring in tow rigs.

The condition of the driver is not available.

ODOT crews appear to be unloading boxes of trail mix by hand from the trailer.

We will be updating this story.

Semi overturns on I-5 NB in Terwilliger curves at milepost 297. Expect long delays. One lane getting through right now. @KGWNews @KGWTraffic pic.twitter.com/ss2LOm9uFV — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) December 29, 2017

