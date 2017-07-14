Cougar spotted on outskirts of Tigard park

A cougar was spotted in this area of Cook Park (Photo: Tigard police)

TIGARD, Ore. – Several people at a Tigard park reported seeing a cougar Friday night.

The cougar was seen at around 7:20 p.m. on the fringes of Cook Park, according to police. Witnesses told police the cougar was in a semi-marshy area on the outskirts of the park and walked into a heavily wooded and vegetated area nearby.

The cougar sighting comes after two people reported seeing a cougar in Tigard last week.

A cougar sighting in Tigard. (Photo: David Roberts)

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife advises all park and trail users in the area to be cautious. The agency expressed concerns that the cougar may be getting more comfortable near populated areas, according to Tigard police.

Officials also said people shouldn't attend the park alone and that children need to be under close supervision.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call 911 immediately.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.

