Cougar sightings reported in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. – Tigard police say two people reported seeing a cougar in town on Friday.
A man told police he saw a cougar in his yard early Friday morning, and later police said they received a report of a cougar walking along a trail near Tigard Street, west of downtown.
Police posted photos of the cougar on their Facebook page.
Police ask anyone who sees a cougar to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.
What to do if you encounter a cougar
- Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.
- Stay calm and stand your ground.
- Maintain direct eye contact.
- Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.
- Back away slowly.
- Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.
- Raise your voice and speak firmly.
- If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.
- If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.
