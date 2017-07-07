Cougar sightings reported in Tigard

A cougar sighting in Tigard. (Photo: David Roberts, KGW)

TIGARD, Ore. – Tigard police say two people reported seeing a cougar in town on Friday.

A man told police he saw a cougar in his yard early Friday morning, and later police said they received a report of a cougar walking along a trail near Tigard Street, west of downtown.

Police posted photos of the cougar on their Facebook page.

Police ask anyone who sees a cougar to call dispatch at 503-629-0111.

What to do if you encounter a cougar

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, tools or any items available.

