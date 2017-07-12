Contract worker killed by machinery malfunction at Intel

The Intel logo hangs over the company's stand at the 2016 CeBIT digital technology trade fair. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HILLSBORO, Ore. – A contract worker doing maintenance on a piece of machinery at the Ronler Intel site in Hillsboro was killed as a result of a malfunction Wednesday afternoon.

Hillsboro police said there was nothing criminal about the incident and the death of 50-year-old Jay Elwell appears to be an accident.

It’s not clear what company Elwell worked for.

A spokesperson for Intel said “they are deeply saddened by today’s accident” and they are working with local authorities to investigate.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration will conduct an investigation.

