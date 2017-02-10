OnPoint Prize (Photo: KGW)

The OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education honors and celebrates effective and innovative teaching methods that spark enthusiasm and passion in students, parents, and their peers. Anyone, including teachers themselves, can nominate a teacher. The OnPoint Prize is awarded at the end of each school year to the teachers who best meet these criteria:

Teachers who inspire creativity and enthusiasm in the classroom

Educators who demonstrate exemplary teaching methods and style

Individuals who have significant impact on students, parents and peers

Awards and Recognition

In 2017, the OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education award program is presents the popular Educator of the Year award and the Community Builder award.

Educator of the Year: K-8

Two educators will be recognized with a $2,500 cash award, plus an additional $1,000 award for each of their schools for resources and supplies.

Community Builder Award

The exciting new Community Builder prize will award $1,000 to four schools for a school project of their choice.

