Close "Raise Your Voice" quiz sweepstakes presented by Century Link KGW 5:42 PM. PST January 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Think you know "The Voice" judges? Take the quiz below between January 23 and February 26, 2017 and be entered to win a VIP trip for two to a live taping of "The Voice" in Los Angles. See official rules. (© 2017 KGW) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-18-17 Flooded intersection of Helvetia and W. Union Rd. Man and toddler swept out to sea Family and friends honor memory of Caden Berry UO football players hospitalized I-84 closed from Troutdale to Hood River Some parents ready for back to school Rain brings warmer weather ODOT talks about road salt concerns More Stories Ice and snow melting, but floods arrive Jan 18, 2017, 11:51 a.m. ODOT: I-84 in gorge will be closed at least until… Jan 18, 2017, 12:14 p.m. Man hit by pickup truck while crossing Pacific Highway dies Jan 17, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs