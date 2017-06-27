KGW wants you to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park

KGW wants to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park – where you can experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!
Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – from KGW!
Enter daily for your chance to win between July 5 and July 18, 2017!
See official rules
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs