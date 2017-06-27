KGW
Close

KGW wants you to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park

KGW 12:20 PM. PDT June 27, 2017

KGW wants to send you to Disney California Adventure® Park – where you can experience the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT! 

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – from KGW!

Enter daily for your chance to win between July 5 and July 18, 2017!  

Enter Here

See official rules

CLICK HERE TO HERO UP

© 2017 KGW-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories