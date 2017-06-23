KGW
Construction worker hit by vehicle, killed in Clackamas

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:27 PM. PDT June 23, 2017

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – A construction crew worker was hit by a vehicle and killed Friday afternoon in Clackamas, according to fire officials.

Life Flight was initially called but the worker died at the scene.

The collision occurred near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Rose Meadow Drive. Roads in the area will be closed as authorities investigate the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

This is the third fatal crash in a construction zone in the Portland metro area over the past month. A 57-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Wilsonville and a 48-year-old man died after he was hit in Happy Valley.

